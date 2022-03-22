Reds at Dodgers, Cactus League Game 5 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to roll out a lineup with a pair of former MVPs in it as well as the best catcher in baseball in it. There’s a very good argument to be made that the best player in said lineup is none of those three, either. There’s also a very, very good argument that the best player the Dodgers have on their roster isn’t even playing at all today.

So, that’s what the Cincinnati Reds have ahead of them in today’s Cactus League match at Camelback Ranch. They’ll also get to tussle with Walker Buehler, who has pretty well cemented himself into ace-status at this point of his career.

Vlad Gutierrez will toe the rubber for the Reds for the first time in a game this spring, and the Reds are rolling out a lineup that, if you squint and hold your nose, probably looks a lot like a lineup we’ll see pretty much on the regular this season, at this point.

The game will be televised on MLB Network and is the MLB.tv free game of the day, so you should be able to track down some live footage of Jonny India and Joey Votto taking hacks. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Dodgers Lineup