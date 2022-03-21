Reds at Cubs, Cactus League Game 4 - Preview, Lineups

Man, how nice is it that real, live baseball is back on. Just the sights and sounds are enough to send me to this weird type of zen place. And, since these games don’t count for anything, and they’re playing a lot of players that won’t make the team anyway, I don’t have to think about how the front office has systematically tore down the team for, um, resource alignment or something.

Hunter Greene is going to throw an inning in this one, so that’s dope. Here’s the lineup:

Taking a little Monday road trip to Mesa. #RedsST pic.twitter.com/uNJemmldlq — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 21, 2022

And here’s all the other good stuff:

#Reds lineup and travel roster. Hunter Greene is scheduled to throw one inning pic.twitter.com/PbHFn2wRjj — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) March 21, 2022

Also, Locker Watch is on again today, because apparently that’s how the Reds announce stuff now. Brandon Drury has a locker in the clubhouse today, the latest in a set of acquisitions on the fringes of the roster.