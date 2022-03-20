Giants at Reds, Cactus League Game 3 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

The Cincinnati Reds bashed their way past the Oakland A’s under the lights in Goodyear last night, riding an early 7-run 1st inning - rather than a late 7-run 1st inning? - to seize control. Today, they’ll look to extend that into a Cactus League win streak as they welcome a fellow Bay Area club to town.

The San Francisco Giants aren’t quite as chock full of former Reds as they once were, but there are still a large number of them on the roster. Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani are in the dugout, though neither is starting today. Curt Casali’s there, too, though isn’t in the lineup today, either. I guess this entire paragraph is therefore somewhat irrelevant entirely, but here we are.

Joey Votto, Jonny India, & Co. are back in the lineup after getting yesterday off, as is Donovan Solano - former Giant - for the first time this spring. Colin Moran joins him, too, and the Reds have reportedly brought in Albert Almora, Jr. to camp as the bargain-bin shopping continues for Bobo Castellini and the rest of the spendthrift ownership group.

First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET, and will be televised, so tune in!

Travel roster below, featuring the starting lineup, too.