Athletics at Reds, Cactus League Game 2 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

Matt Chapman, Sonny Gray, Chris Bassitt, Eugenio Suarez, Matt Olson, Jesse Winker, Wade Miley, Starling Marte, Nick Castellanos, Andrew Chafin, Tucker Barnhart, Yan Gomes, Michael Lorenzen, Jed Lowrie, Mark Canha, Josh Harrison, Mychal Givens, Sergio Romo, Mike Fiers, Amir Garrett, Delino DeShields, Asdrubal Cabrera, Mitch Moreland, Yusmeiro Petit, Khris Davis, and Jake Diekman would make a pretty half-decent major league roster for the 2022 season.

OK, maybe not Asdrubal Cabrera, but work with me here - that’s a mostly complete list of the players who played for the Oakland A’s and Cincinnati Reds during the 2021 season whose services have not been retained by those clubs for 2022. Hell, you might see Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Mike Moustakas, or literally any other Red or A added to that list between now and Opening Day, too.

That aside, these two clubs are going to play some Cactus League ball with what’s left of their rosters on Saturday evening under the lights in Goodyear. Tyler Mahle will toe the rubber for the Reds in what’s set to be a 9:05 PM ET start, one that’s not televised anywhere so you’ll just have to imagine it.

Tyler Naquin, Moose, Shogo, and new Red Jake Fraley will all get starts in the Reds lineup, which you can see (along with the travel roster) embedded below courtesy of Redleg Nation’s Doug Gray’s Twitter machine.

Go (what’s left of the) Reds! They’re what’s left of my favorite team!