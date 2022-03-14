 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News BROKE REDS ARE BROKE

Cincinnati Reds give Jesse Winker to Seattle Mariners so they’ll take Eugenio Suarez, too

Cincinnati is a sad, sad baseball place.

By Wick Terrell
Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds continued their purge of competent baseball players on Monday, this time in the form of sending All-Star Jesse Winker and 3B Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners in a deal that effectively cleared more millions off the team’s ledger.

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted, the Red effectively had to give away Winker to get another team to take on the $35 million still owed to Suarez.

Because of the money involved, the return for Winker and Suarez was quite light. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand had the details of the return.

Welcome to Cincinnati, Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson, and Jake Fraley. Looks like you’ll have all the paths to playing time you’d ever want.

We’ll have more on this, and the rest of the dismal state of the Cincinnati Reds in the coming weeks. So far, this means the cull has lopped off Wade Miley, Sonny Gray, Nick Castellanos, Tucker Barnhart, Jesse Winker, and Eugenio Suarez, and we can’t imagine they’re done destroying this franchise even more just yet.

