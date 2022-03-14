Cincinnati Reds give Jesse Winker to Seattle Mariners so they’ll take Eugenio Suarez, too

The Cincinnati Reds continued their purge of competent baseball players on Monday, this time in the form of sending All-Star Jesse Winker and 3B Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners in a deal that effectively cleared more millions off the team’s ledger.

As Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted, the Red effectively had to give away Winker to get another team to take on the $35 million still owed to Suarez.

Winker was an All-Star last season and an important voice in the Reds’ clubhouse. That’s the price the Reds are paying to purge Suarez’s $35M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 14, 2022

Because of the money involved, the return for Winker and Suarez was quite light. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand had the details of the return.

Cincinnati will receive Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson and Jake Fraley from the Mariners for Winker and Suarez, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 14, 2022

Welcome to Cincinnati, Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson, and Jake Fraley. Looks like you’ll have all the paths to playing time you’d ever want.

We’ll have more on this, and the rest of the dismal state of the Cincinnati Reds in the coming weeks. So far, this means the cull has lopped off Wade Miley, Sonny Gray, Nick Castellanos, Tucker Barnhart, Jesse Winker, and Eugenio Suarez, and we can’t imagine they’re done destroying this franchise even more just yet.