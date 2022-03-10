Major League Baseball is back

There was a time quite recently when it appeared that Major League Baseball, led by Fred Manrob and his band of oligarchical yayhoos, was headed for a disaster of biblical proportions. Old Testament, real wrath of God type stuff. Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies. Rivers and seas boiling. 40 years of darkness. Earthquakes, volcanoes. The dead rising from the grave. Human sacrifices, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria.

As artificial deadlines were arbitrarily set, and missed, it seemed as if the MLB lockout was doomed to cost us week upon week of the regular season. Manrob, in fact, began to ‘cancel’ games, lopping off the first two weeks of the season with the subplot caveat that they might be able to get those games in if the players would simply relent.

Then came Thursday, March 10th.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Despite the negotiations taking numerous sharp turns, the two sides came to an agreement on a new labor deal, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan relayed despite his Twitter account having been hilariously hacked at almost the worst possible time.

For all the pain of the 99-day lockout, all the false narratives of the MLBPA being compromised by individual agents, all the teeth-gnashing about owners not moving on the CBT, baseball came together and rescued itself from the precipice of doom.



And for that, we are thankful. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Opening Day will be April 7th, there will be an abbreviated spring training with Cactus and Grapefruit League play beginning on March 17-18th, and doubleheaders will be put in place to help make up for the games that got squeezed back from the original Opening Day by the delays in negotiations.

There will be a Designated Hitter in the National League. There will be a raise on the league minimum of a significant amount. The Cincinnati Reds will still never spend anywhere close to the amount of money that would trigger the new Luxury Tax threshold. There will be much rejoicing, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com providing more deets on the deets:

Some final details in new CBA, per source:

* $50M pre-arbitration bonus pool

* Minimum salary of $700,000 in 2022, increasing by $20K per year

* CBT $230M in 2022, rising annually to $233M, $237M, $241M, $244M

* 6-pick draft lottery

* Universal DH

* 12-team expanded postseason — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 10, 2022

Major League Baseball, despite all its foibles, is back.