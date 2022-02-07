 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings: Daniel Vellojin is your #20 prospect!

Yet another exciting catching prospect joins the fray.

By Mitchell Clark
Daniel Vellojin has been a part of the Reds system since he was signed as an International Free Agent back in 2018. After spending a couple of seasons in the Dominican Summer League, and then having another season canceled because of Covid, 2021 was our first real chance to see him in action. He demonstrated exactly why the Reds sought him out a few years ago, showing good power numbers and the ability to hit the ball all over the field on offense while also being a solid defender behind the plate.

No new prospects joining the list today, but we’ll keep this rolling to spot #25 since, y’know, there isn’t big league baseball to occupy our minds yet, either.

