Start of MLB season likely to be delayed

Major League Baseball and the Player’s Association met again today to try and hammer out details of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement. It... didn’t go well. Both sides made proposals, and neither went over well with the other party.

MLB did not respond well to the union's proposal, sources tell ESPN. There are two days left to get a deal, but opening day remains in significant jeopardy. Multiple officials believe a deal will not get done by the league's Monday deadline to cancel games. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2022

The deadline of February 28th has been set to have a deal by the League, and it’s in serious jeopardy at this point. The Players and League are nowhere close on the Competitive Balance Tax, which is probably the biggest sticking point in the entire negotiation. The Players see it it as a disincentive for the owners to spend money... and well they’re pretty much right.

In response, the owners want to make the tax penalties even harsher, because that’s apparently how you negotiate? It doesn’t make a lot of sense, until you factor in that they are poor billionaires that are strapped with these money losing assets called Baseball Teams.

The only thing that will suffer through this fight is, of course, the state of the game in America’s consciousness. After playing barely as season at all in 2020 because of a pandemic, they managed 162 games in 2021 with this fight looming. It was feared that bad-blood negotiations from the compromise to play the 2020 season would boil over into these talks, and it turns out... that’s exactly what has happened!

But don’t worry, I’m sure everything will be fine. It’s not like a labor dispute has almost crippled this game before.