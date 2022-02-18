Teams that should be interested in Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle held opposing hitters to a .298 slugging percentage and a meager .259 wOBA in all games pitched outside of the bandbox that is Great American Ball Park in 2021. Among the 127 Major League Baseball pitchers who threw at least 50 innings in away ballparks last season, just five managed to post a more dominating wOBA than did Mahle, and that group is something of a who’s who of MLB pitching: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Max Scherzer, Charlie Morton, and Walker Buehler.
That’s it.
Mahle, just 27, has a pair of seasons of relatively cheap team control left at the moment, his arbitration salaries (under the current model) expected to top out at around $15 million for those two years combined. Not bad for a guy who was valued at 5.2 bWAR, 3.8 fWAR last season and whose spin rates continue to rate among the absolute best in the game. So, it was no surprise to hear that the Toronto Blue Jays were sniffing around on Mahle’s availability prior to when the owners in this sport locked the teams out.
They should be sniffing. Mahle is an eminently sniffable player.
With that in mind, this Friday we’ve provided an incomplete list of professional baseball teams that should be interested in employing the services of Tyler Mahle’s fine, fine pitching arm:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals
Minnesota Twins
Detroit Tigers
Cleveland Guardians
New York Mets
Philadelphia Phillies
Miami Marlins
Washington Nationals
Atlanta Braves
Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
Tampa Bay Rays
Baltimore Orioles
Seattle Mariners
Houston Astros
Oakland Athletics
Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks
Cincinnati Reds
