Teams that should be interested in Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle held opposing hitters to a .298 slugging percentage and a meager .259 wOBA in all games pitched outside of the bandbox that is Great American Ball Park in 2021. Among the 127 Major League Baseball pitchers who threw at least 50 innings in away ballparks last season, just five managed to post a more dominating wOBA than did Mahle, and that group is something of a who’s who of MLB pitching: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Max Scherzer, Charlie Morton, and Walker Buehler.

That’s it.

Mahle, just 27, has a pair of seasons of relatively cheap team control left at the moment, his arbitration salaries (under the current model) expected to top out at around $15 million for those two years combined. Not bad for a guy who was valued at 5.2 bWAR, 3.8 fWAR last season and whose spin rates continue to rate among the absolute best in the game. So, it was no surprise to hear that the Toronto Blue Jays were sniffing around on Mahle’s availability prior to when the owners in this sport locked the teams out.

They should be sniffing. Mahle is an eminently sniffable player.

With that in mind, this Friday we’ve provided an incomplete list of professional baseball teams that should be interested in employing the services of Tyler Mahle’s fine, fine pitching arm:

Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago White Sox

Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins

Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays

Baltimore Orioles

Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim of California of United States of America World

Houston Astros

Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks

Yomiuri Giants

Chunichi Dragons

Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters

Tokyo Yakult Swallows

Hiroshima Toyo Carp

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks

Orix Buffaloes

Chiba Lotte Marines

Yokohama DeNa BayStars

Saitama Seibu Lions

Tohuku Rakuten Golden Eagles

Osaka Kintetsu Buffaloes

Doosan Bears

Samsung Lions

SSG Landers

LG Twins

Hanwha Eagles

Kia Tigers

Kiwoom Heroes

KT Wiz

Lotte Giants

NC Dinos

Lancaster Barnstomers

Long Island Ducks

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Staten Island FerryHawks

York Revolution

Charleston Dirty Birds

Gastonia Honey Hunters

High Point Rockers

Lexington Legends

Wild Health Genomes

Aceros de Monclova

Algodoneros de Union Laguna

Generales de Durango

Mariachis de Guadalajara

Rieleros de Aguascalientes

Saraperos de Saltillo

Sultanes de Monterrey

Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos

Toros de Tijuana

Bravos de Leon

Diablos Rojos del Mexico

El Aguila de Veracruz

Guerreros de Oaxaca

Leones de Yucatan

Olmecas de Tabasco

Pericos de Puebla

Piratas de Campeche

Tigres de Quintana Roo

DSS/Kinheim

Quick Amersfoort

Curacao Neptunus

L&D Amsterdam

Twins Oosterhout

HCAW

Silicon Storks

Hoofddorp Pioniers

Ehime Mandarin Pirates

Kagawa Olive Guyners

Kochi Fighting Dogs

Tokushima Indigo Socks

Kanagawa Future Dreams

Ibaraki Astro Planets

Tochigi Golden Braves

Saitama Musashi Heat Bears

Fukushima RedHopes

Gunma Diamond Pegasus

Niigata Albirex

Shinana Grandserows

Toyama GRN Thunderbirds

Ishikawa Million Stars

Fukui Wild Raptors

Ocean Shiga Blacks

Empire State Greys

New Jersey Jackals

New York Boulders

Ottawa Titans

Quebec Capitales

Sussex County Miners

Tri-City ValleyCats

Trois-Rivieres Aigles

Evansville Otters

Florence Y’alls

Gateway Grizzlies

Joliet Slammers

Lake Erie Crushers

Shaumburg Boomers

Washington Wild Things

Windy City Thunderbolts

Adelaide Giants

Brisbane Bandits

Canberra Cavalry

Melbourne Aces

Perth Heat

Sydney Blue Sox

Auckland Tuatara

Geelong-Korea

UnipolSai Fortitudo

Collecchio Baseball

Macerata Angels

Parma Clima

Godo Baseball

San Marino Baseball

Cincinnati Reds