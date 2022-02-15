Comparing the 2021 and 2022 Community Prospect Rankings

Since it just wrapped (and it doesn’t look like we’re going to have any actual real-life baseball to write about for the foreseeable future), we thought this would be an ideal time to take a look back at the 2021 Community Prospect Rankings. This is, obviously, an imperfect system, so it’s interesting to see how perspectives change after a years worth of baseball games.
There will be some inherent differences in the lists, as there is another year’s worth of draft picks and a whole group of players that graduate to the big leagues. More interesting, though, is how a season’s worth of performance can shine up a player’s standing or blow a hole in their prospect star.
Anyway, without further ado, here are the last 2 years worth of Community Prospect Rankings.
2022 vs 2021 RR CPR
|2021 CPR
|2022 CPR
|2021 CPR
|2022 CPR
|Tyler Stephenson, C
|Hunter Greene
|Hunter Greene, RHP
|Nick Lodolo
|Nick Lodolo, LHP
|Matt McLain
|Jose Garcia, SS
|Elly De La Cruz
|Jonathan India, 3B
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Hendrick, OF
|Jay Allen
|Tony Santillan, RHP
|Austin Hendrick
|Lyon Richardson, RHP
|Rece Hinds
|Mike Siani, CF
|Christian Roa
|Rece Hinds, 3B
|Tyler Callihan
|Tyler Callihan, INF
|Andrew Abbott
|Christian Roa, RHP
|Bryce Bonnin
|Vladimir Gutierrez, RHP
|Allan Cerda
|Jacob Heatherly, LHP
|Mat Nelson
|Riley O’Brien, RHP
|Jose Torres
|Jackson Miller, C
|TJ Friedl
|TJ Friedl, OF
|Mike Siani
|Ryan Hendrix, RHP
|Ivan Johnson
|Joel Kuhnel, RHP
|Ariel Almonte
|Mariel Bautista, OF
|Daniel Vellojin
|Lyon Richardson
|Dauri Moreta
|Reiver Sanmartin
|Malvin Valdez
|Joe Boyle
