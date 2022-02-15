 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Comparing the 2021 and 2022 Community Prospect Rankings

A look back

By Derek Grimes
/ new
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Since it just wrapped (and it doesn’t look like we’re going to have any actual real-life baseball to write about for the foreseeable future), we thought this would be an ideal time to take a look back at the 2021 Community Prospect Rankings. This is, obviously, an imperfect system, so it’s interesting to see how perspectives change after a years worth of baseball games.

There will be some inherent differences in the lists, as there is another year’s worth of draft picks and a whole group of players that graduate to the big leagues. More interesting, though, is how a season’s worth of performance can shine up a player’s standing or blow a hole in their prospect star.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the last 2 years worth of Community Prospect Rankings.

2022 vs 2021 RR CPR

2021 CPR 2022 CPR
2021 CPR 2022 CPR
Tyler Stephenson, C Hunter Greene
Hunter Greene, RHP Nick Lodolo
Nick Lodolo, LHP Matt McLain
Jose Garcia, SS Elly De La Cruz
Jonathan India, 3B Graham Ashcraft
Austin Hendrick, OF Jay Allen
Tony Santillan, RHP Austin Hendrick
Lyon Richardson, RHP Rece Hinds
Mike Siani, CF Christian Roa
Rece Hinds, 3B Tyler Callihan
Tyler Callihan, INF Andrew Abbott
Christian Roa, RHP Bryce Bonnin
Vladimir Gutierrez, RHP Allan Cerda
Jacob Heatherly, LHP Mat Nelson
Riley O’Brien, RHP Jose Torres
Jackson Miller, C TJ Friedl
TJ Friedl, OF Mike Siani
Ryan Hendrix, RHP Ivan Johnson
Joel Kuhnel, RHP Ariel Almonte
Mariel Bautista, OF Daniel Vellojin
Lyon Richardson
Dauri Moreta
Reiver Sanmartin
Malvin Valdez
Joe Boyle

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...