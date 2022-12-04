MLB Winter Meetings Hot Stove Extravaganza Open Thread

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has officially requested to be traded, and good for him. Aaron Judge is reportedly set to command a nine-year contract in free agency after his mammoth 2022 season. Carlos Rodon has a third of the league chasing his signature, and the Cincinnati Reds are one of the 30 Major League Baseball teams that exist on this planet (reportedly).

Folks, baseball’s Winter Meetings officially begin today in San Diego, and the transaction world is anxious about their potential for some blockbuster dealings.

We could see the four star shortstops begin to fall-in, with Dansby Swanson linked to the Chicago Cubs, Xander Bogaerts being chased by the Padres, Trea Turner in the Friar mix, too, and Carlos Correa on everyone’s shortlist. Rest assured, uberagent Scott Boras will have his finger on the pulse of the entire market as he looks to take a cut of what could well be a billion bucks worth of contracts for his clients.

The Reds, meanwhile, will be on the hunt for two or three minor league signings of non-tendered or DFA’d fodder off other rosters, but they’ll surely get invites to spring training, at least. We’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

Yap about the doings of the baseball world as they happen!