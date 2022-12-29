“What if the 2023 Cincinnati Reds...”

What if Jonathan India eschews his hamstring issues, regains his range defensively, and stays on the field for 145+ games?

What if Tyler Stephenson avoids the freak breaks of last season, rotates through 1B and DH, and clears 500 PA?

What if Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Graham Ashcraft don’t just replicate their rate stats, they add-in quantity next season, too?

What if the BABIP concerns surrounding Alexis Díaz ’s elite 2022 numbers prove to be no big deal and he stakes his claim as one of the elite late-inning relievers in the National League?

What if Jose Barrero’s 2022 problems really were due mostly to his broken hamate, loss of reps, and rush to return? What if he doesn’t have to worry about any of that again?

What if Nick Senzel - god forbid - actually gets three months in a row without the need to rehab, and instead just gets regular, healthy reps?

What if Jake Fraley’s second-half is the real Jake Fraley?

What if Tejay Antone is every bit as good post-surgery as he was pre-surgery?

What if the right arms of Tejay, Lucas Sims, and Tony Santillan don’t bark in 2023?

What if Spencer Steer is Todd Frazier 2.0?

What if Wil Myers really was hampered by Petco and the cavernous West Coast parks, and a move to GABP lets him hit like peak Austin Kearns?

What if all the Reds hitters stopped wearing batting gloves?

What if the Reds really don’t need another lefty reliever because Reiver Sanmartin’s knee-buckler proves good enough?

What if TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild are the next great bargain outfield platoon a la Laynce Nix and Jonny Gomes?

What if the bionic arm of Joey Votto unleashes his power once again? What if the lack of infield shifting helps him even more?

What if Elly De La Cruz finds a way to take the baseball world even more by storm than he did in 2021, than he did in 2022? What if he really is where Lance Berkman meets Francisco Lindor?

What if everything - or even anything, after last year’s debacles - goes anywhere close to right for the Cincinnati Reds?

There isn’t, but...what if?