All we want for Christmas are bearded Joey Votto videos

A 39 year old dude coming off major, major surgery.

A 39 year old dude entering the final guaranteed year of his contract.

A 39 year old dude stuck on a team that’s doing everything in its power to postpone any and all postseason contention.

A 39 year old dude.

There’s plenty about Joey Votto’s current status that might suggest he’d be enjoying a nice, casual holiday season. As it turns out, though, he’s busting his ass to get back into the kind of shape that made him a Hall of Famer in the first place, and doing so while sporting a pretty epic off-season beard.

And he’s catching Mariah Christmas shows. Good for Joey.

There’s not been a ton to be happy about in the Cincinnati Reds world for awhile, but this holiday season we’re again thankful that we’re going to get at least one more chance to watch Joey sock the hell out of some dingers. Maybe, just maybe, he’s putting himself into the kind of shape to turn the clock back to when he turned the clock back in 2021.

That’s all I want for Christmas.

Happy Holidays, folks.