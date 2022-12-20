Power Rankings - Free agents who just feel like they’ll end up Cincinnati Reds

That the arm in the picture above obscures the player’s face makes him somewhat anonymous. That he’s wearing an Oakland A’s jersey further exacerbates his anonymity.

As the Cincinnati Reds continue their quest to be a Major League Baseball team refusing to even attempt to win Major League Baseball games, free agents galore have come flying off the board at record rates. A billion bucks worth of shortstops have signed elsewhere while the Reds - who had the second worst fWAR production among all MLB teams in 2022 and traded away Kyle Farmer, their best performer at the position - have done nothing there but add Kevin Newman.

(Since the start of the 2020 MLB season, 160 MLB players have logged at least 1000 PA. A grand total of one (1) of them has a worse wOBA in that time than Kevin Newman (.266). They didn’t just happen to have him and not know what to do with him, they sought him out and traded for him. I digress.)

Anyway, as it becomes increasingly clear that the Reds aren’t going to add players who’ll help pile up wins this year and, instead, target placeholders to bide more time, here’s an updated mid-December list of guys who a) fit that mold at the numerous positions where the Reds have obvious holes on the big league roster, b) still look to be incredibly available, and c) have brief explanations for why they’re listed here, ranked.