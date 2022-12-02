Players on the Cincinnati Reds roster who had more than 3 hits in a big league game in 2022

On most Fridays around here, we list. On most Fridays around here, we list incompletely.

Today, however, is not your average Friday. With Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings just a day away in sunny San Diego, teams across the baseball landscape have been actively trying their damnedest to get better, to improve their rosters, and to get ready for the upcoming 2023 season.

That means it’s high time we took a more concrete, more complete look at the Cincinnati Reds, taking full stock of them against their peers. For today’s Friday List, we took a hard look at the state of the Reds, compiling a complete, comprehensive list of players currently on the roster who had more than 3 hits in a Major League Baseball game during the 2022 season.

The list:

Nick Senzel

Thus ends this week’s Friday List. The Legend of Senzelda, indeed.

Please do your very best to enjoy Redsfest this weekend, if you’re in attendance, and stay tuned for Winter Meetings coverage beginning on Sunday, where the Cincinnati Reds will once again be actually one of the 30 Major League Baseball teams on the planet.