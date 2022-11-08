New York Mets hire Cincinnati Reds assistant pitching coach Eric Jagers

When given the actual funds to invest, the Cincinnati Reds pitching staff has been more than proficient in recent years. Luis Castillo emerged as an absolute star, while each of Sonny Gray and Wade Miley flashed brilliance in their time with the club. Even in 2022, when the club was thoroughly rebuilding, the high-priced youth movement evolved into a force down the stretch, with former 1st round picks Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene beginning to look the part.

Along the way, they’ve had their fair share of innovators pulling the strings, too. Derek Johnson was seen as a crucial hire, and has since emerged as the all-encompassing pitching coordinator for the entire organization. That said, the likes of Driveline’s Kyle Boddy had a spell with the Reds, and his pitching tree - including Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham - has truly begun to flourish lately, too.

It appears another member of that tree is moving on up, too, as the New York Mets have officially hired Eric Jagers as their new Director of Pitching Development. Michael Mayer of Mets site Metsmerized relayed that news earlier today.

The Mets have hired Eric Jagers to be their director of pitching development.



Jagers was the Reds' assistant pitching coach for the last two years and has also worked at Driveline since 2018. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) November 8, 2022

Jagers, as Mayer mentioned, had served as assistant pitching coach for the Reds.