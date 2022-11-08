Area man somewhat apathetic towards recent Cincinnati Reds rookies

Major League Baseball’s rookie class of 2022 had some headliners, man. Julio Rodriguez is already a superstar, and already the owner of a massive contract extension to solidify Seattle’s commitment to him. Adley Rutschman, meanwhile, looks the part of franchise cornerstone and perhaps the next ‘best catcher in baseball,’ something that might finally stir the latent Baltimore franchise into action once again.

Meanwhile, Atlanta just had a middle infielder boast a 121 OPS+ in 156 PA during another impressive playoff push, and he’s an afterthought on their own team rookie rankings, as Spencer Strider and Michael Harris were simply otherworldly.

So, it probably shouldn’t come as surprise or slight to find that the Reds cadre of rookies, impressive as they were, were largely overshadowed in MLB Pipeline’s most recent ranking of the long-term outlook of the 2022 MLB rookie class. That dropped today, with Nick Lodolo - at 13th - the highest ranking Cincinnati Red on the list.

The 2022 rookie class was full of talent, but which players hold the most long-term value?@jimcallisMLB ranks them: https://t.co/XHhHqle8bX pic.twitter.com/ojAF05qJWx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 8, 2022

Hunter Greene led ‘the next 15’ at spot #16, while Graham Ashcraft and Alexis Diaz were left off the list altogether.

One publication’s opinion does not fact make, of course, and that class of Reds rookies will certainly get plenty more opportunities to prove them wrong - heck, it’s not like the Reds are going to bury them on the depth chart by bringing in veterans this winter, or anything!

It’s some early bulletin board material for the Reds, at least, assuming anyone around here actually still uses bulletin boards.