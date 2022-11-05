The final baseball game of 2022? It may be!

After battling back from a 2-1 series deficit in front of the raucous crowds at Citizens Bank Park, the Houston Astros are on the brink of adding a second World Series title to their recent dominance of both the American League and, really, all of baseball. A win tonight in Game 6 - at home in Houston - would do the deed, in the process sealing the first World Series title in the long, storied career of manager Dusty Baker.

It won’t be easy, of course. Only Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has piled up more fWAR since the start of the 2021 season since Zack Wheeler, who’ll be on the bump for the Philadelphia Phillies this evening as they try to keep their season alive. He was roughed up a bit earlier in the series, of course, but when right is just about as unhittable as they come.

Lefty Framber Valdez will get the start for the Astros, with the first pitch for this game - either the ultimate or penultimate of the entire Major League season - set for 8:03 PM ET on FOX.

Savor the baseball, folks. You’re going to miss the baseball.