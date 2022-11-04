Cincinnati Reds Lineup - 5/19/23, vs. New York Yankees

It’s a breezy, warm Friday evening start at Great American Ball Park this Friday, with the New York Yankees and $500 million dollar man Aaron Judge in town. Fortunately, the rains that swept through Cincinnati yesterday timed-up perfectly with an off-day, allowing the Reds to sleep in a bit after their cross-country road trip through both Miami and Denver.

Who makes these schedules, anyway?

The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound, fresh off an excellent (7.0 IP, 6 H, ER, BB, 6 K) outing against the Tampa Bay Rays last Sunday, while the Reds will once again turn to veteran Jake Odorizzi to a) try like hell to keep the ball in the yard and b) try like hell to eat some innings for once despite definitely not being able to keep the ball in the yard.

Elly De La Cruz is back in the lineup in his customary leadoff spot after getting a break on Wednesday during the afternoon series finale against the Colorado Rockies. He’d started 13 of the previous 14 games since being called up from AAA Louisville, in the process blistering the baseball world by going 16 for 39 with 5 homers, 4 doubles, a pair of triples, and a handful of steals already. Now, he’ll get to show the Yankee world that the Reds already had their shortstop of the future long before the Luis Castillo trade fury of last July.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup