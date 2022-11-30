Danny Graves saved 182 games as a member of the Cincinnati Reds across 9 seasons with the club, and to date remains the team’s all-time leader in the category. He’s also fifth all-time in pitching appearances with the club, and since he’s been out of Major League Baseball since 2006, I guess I just assumed he was already a member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

I don’t really pay attention to the Reds Hall of Fame, in case you didn’t notice. Anyway, Gravy will be part of the team’s HoF going forward, as he earned induction alongside former GM Gabe Paul from the Hall’s veterans committee. MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon has more on that, as those two will be honored with Bronson Arroyo next summer.

In other news, Joel McKeithan is the new hitting coach of the Reds, earning promotion up from assistant hitting coach where he served last season. You’ll be shocked to learn he was an infielder at Vanderbilt during the last few seasons that Reds pitching guru Derek Johnson was the pitching coach there. Just do us all a favor and don’t yell at him when the rebuilding roster still can’t hit much in 2023 - that’s on the team’s owners.

Aristides Aquino got a seven-figure guarantee to play baseball in Japan next year, which is pretty cool and good for him. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi relayed the news over the weekend, noting that Aquino will sock dingers and strike out for the Chunichi Dragons, the Nagoya-based club where former big leaguer Kosuke Fukudome plied his trade for much of his career.

Finally, here’s a Winter Meetings preview from ESPN’s Jeff Passan which doesn’t even mention the Reds, because why would it? You just know they’ll wait until late February and then just, like, sign Chad Pinder and call it an offseason.