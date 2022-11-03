The Phillies haven’t homered in over 45 hours

What a difference a day makes!

Have you read that sentence anywhere else about the game of baseball today? Surely not!

The Philadelphia Phillies cracked homer after homer in their obliteration of the Houston Astros in Game 3, turned around, and promptly got no-hit by Cristian Javier and the Stros bullpen in Game 4. All of a sudden, the gargantuan momentum that the Phils had seemingly generated evaporated, and the series leveled itself at 2-2 with Houston once again regaining home field advantage.

Of course, the Phillies still have tonight’s game in Philadelphia on the docket, and they’ll be looking to sock dongs become skipping town in hopes of taking a 3-2 lead south. To do so, they’ll need the rebuilt arm of Noah Syndergaard to buy them some time, as the veteran and former fireballer will have to use his newfangled control approach to keep Houston’s offense on their heels.

Houston, meanwhile, will get one more shot to see if Justin Verlander can upend his trend of World Series missteps. You know Dusty Baker will give him the leash his Hall of Fame career probably deserves, even if that means he takes a few more lumps along the way, and Phillies fans will be hoping that giant tater tot from the picture above will get it started early and often from the leadoff spot.

Kyle Schwaber is from Middletown. Game 5 of the World Series is on FOX at 8:03 PM ET tonight.