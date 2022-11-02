The Phillies haven’t homered in over 21 hours

It has been a dangerously long time since anyone on the Philadelphia Phillies has used a baseball bat to sock a baseball a billion feet. Nearly an entire day, in fact!

That changes in a little under an hour, however, as the Phils will again play host to Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros, this time in a Game 4 setting that could set the entire city of Philadelphia into a crazed conflagration. Grease the light poles, Charlie!

After Monday night’s home run derby of a Game 3, all the momentum that could possibly momentize sits with Bryce Harper and the Phillies, who’ll send resident co-ace Aaron Nola to the mound to start Game 4. Houston, meanwhile, will turn to Cristian Javier to stem the tied, himself fresh off an excellent 2022 campaign.

It’ll be a battle for the ages, unless it isn’t. FOX will carry it once again, with first pitch set for 8:03 PM ET.

A home-team win would see the Phillies seize a 3-1 series lead. A Houston win, meanwhile, would level things and secure a return trip to the nouveau Astrodome before the season ends.

Watch it, folks! It could be the penultimate baseball game of the year!