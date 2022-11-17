Cincinnati Reds, Buck Farmer avoid arbitration

The Cincinnati Reds made a series of roster moves at this week’s deadline to add players to their 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 Draft, in the process showing some of their hand for the 2023 season. In choosing to designate Jeff Hoffman, Jared Solomon, and Derek Law for assignment, it became pretty evident which other healthy arms they had around would be leaned on again for next year.

Buck Farmer was one of those potentially on the roster bubble, and he and the Reds got the business side of their 2023 pact out of the way earlier today. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the two sides avoided arbitration and agreed to a $1.75 million deal for 2023.

Ryan O’Hearn, Royals settle at $1.4M. Rob Refsnyder, Red Sox settle at $1.2M. Buck Farmer, Reds settle at $1.75M. Dinelson Lamet, Rockies settle at $5M. Scott Alexander, Giants settle at $1.15M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 17, 2022

MLB Trade Rumors had previously projected that the veteran righty would get a $1.4 million deal, so this obviously comes in a hair higher.

Buck, the second most valuable Farmer from Georgia on the Reds roster, logged 47 innings of 3.03 FIP, 3.83 ERA ball for the Reds last season, his FIP a career-best alongside a nearly career-best 10.3 K/9. Hopefully, he can replicate that next season in what figures to be an improved Reds bullpen as it welcomes back Tejay Antone, Lucas Sims, and Tony Santillan from their respective injuries.