The Silver Slugger Awards were announced by Major League Baseball yesterday, and below is a list of said winners produced on Red Reporter dot com on a Friday. A Friday List, if you will.

American League

Julio Rodriguez - OF

Mike Trout - OF

Aaron Judge - OF

Jose Ramirez - 3B

Xander Bogaerts - SS

Jose Altuve - 2B

Nate Lowe - 1B

Alejandro Kirk - C

Yordan Alvarez - DH

Luis Arraez - UT

National League

Kyle Schwarber, who is from Middletown - OF

Mookie Betts - OF

Juan Soto - OF

Nolan Arenado - 3B

Trea Turner - SS

Jeff McNeil - 2B

Paul Goldschmidt - 1B

JT Realmuto - C

Josh Bell - 1B

Brandon Drury - UT

Beyond the announcement of the Silver Sluggers, the final list of players who received Qualifying Offers was tabulated yesterday, with ESPN’s demigod Jeff Passan tweeting out said list in one handy-dandy tweeticle before the ruin of Twitter is officially smote for its wickedness.

The full qualifying offer list, per ESPN sources:



- Aaron Judge

- Trea Turner

- Xander Bogaerts

- Jacob DeGrom

- Dansby Swanson

- Carlos Rodón

- Brandon Nimmo

- Willson Contreras

- Chris Bassitt

- Anthony Rizzo

- Tyler Anderson

- Martín Perez

- Joc Pederson

- Nathan Eovaldi — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 10, 2022

What’s fun for us here in The Land of the Cincinnati Reds is that if you put all those names together, it forms a pretty concise, nearly complete list of players who will not be Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

Enjoy your Friday, folks. It feels like 13 degrees here.