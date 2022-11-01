After rainout last night, Phillies aim to take charge of World Series vs. Astros in Game 3

Mother Nature intervened with our plans last night, drenching the East Coast and rendering Game 3 of the World Series postponed in Philadelphia. Luckily for fans in Cincinnati Reds country, that meant more eyes were diverted to watching the Bengals play the Browns, something that truly went well.

Fortunately, neither the Phillies nor the Houston Astros had scheduling conflicts for today, and they’ll get back to work at 8:03 PM ET. The Astros will stick to their original plan with Lance McCullers, Jr. slated to start, while the Phillies have tweaked their starting rotation to send lefty Ranger Suarez to the bump in lieu of Noah Syndergaard.

The winner of Game 3 will take a 2-1 series lead, according to math. According to more math, historically speaking the team that wins Game 3 of the World Series goes on to win the World Series a poop-ton more often than the team that loses Game 3, so there’s that riding on the line for both of these clubs.

The game, as they all are, is on FOX, which sucks.

Here’s a picture of Dusty Baker, which feels relevant at this juncture.

Baseball. It might well be the third to last game for six months.