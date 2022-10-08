Better baseball teams than the Cincinnati Reds continue their World Series quest today

Eugenio Suarez socked a key double while Luis Castillo dazzled dizzyingly against the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday, in the process leading the Seattle Mariners to a win in the opener of their three-game Wild Card series.

It was bittersweet to watch.

It was emotional.

Former Red Kevin Gausman will toe the rubber for Toronto when those two clubs do work again today in one of four Wild Card round games on the Major League Baseball slate today. We’ll again get Tampa vs. Cleveland in the early “if the Reds actually made the playoffs, they’d be stuck in this time slot” time slot, with Seattle vs. the Jays next up at 4:07 PM ET. San Diego will then look to end the New York Mets season with a 7:37 PM ET start time - though they’ll have to get through Jacob deGrom to do so - while the Phillies will try to end the careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols at 8:37 PM ET.

It’s a full day of what could be some very intriguing baseball, though I’ve watched so little of that for so long that I’m not sure I’d be able to recognize it if it hit me in the helmet like a 98 mph two-seamer.

Go baseball!