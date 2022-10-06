2022 Cincinnati Reds by the numbers

The Cincinnati Reds baseball club wrapped their 2022 season yesterday, once again missing the playoffs despite the playoffs themselves having continued to expand since the club was last a powerhouse. From one wild card to two wild cards to three, now, alongside the move from two divisions to three, yet the Reds ability to both make the playoffs and [ha] advance once there has moved in the opposite direction despite that expansion.

A good run of form this has not been, decidedly.

Anyway, here’s where the 2022 edition of this club ranked across Major League Baseball in a varying sect of categories, with most statistics sourced from the fine folks at FanGraphs.com. Give them a subscription if you can get through this and still have a stomach for baseball consumption at-large.

Overall

Wins

62

Losses

100

Place in NL Central

5th

Place Deserved in NL Central

6th

Place it Felt Like They Finished in NL Central

93rd

Overall MLB Finish (by Win %)

t-27th (though Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker in-division)

Hitting (Rank)

Batting Average

.235 (21st)

OBP

.304 (t-23rd)

SLG

.372 (26th)

OPS

.676 (26th)

ISO

.137 (23rd)

BABIP

.290 (16th)

wRC+

85 (27th)

wOBA

.299 (26th)

BsR

-16.1 (28th)

SB

58 (25th)

Pitching (Rank)

ERA

4.86 (28th)

FIP

4.59 (29th)

xFIP

4.31 (24rd)

WHIP

1.39 (26th)

BB/9

3.87 (30th)

K/9

8.94 (11th)

HR/9

1.35 (29th)

GB%

40.6% (27th)

HR/FB%

13.3% (27th)

Fielding (Rank)

DEF

-11.7 (23rd)

UZR/150

0.8 (11th)

UZR

-4.7 (17th)

OAA

-20 (26th)

Ownership (Rank)

Guts

0 (30th)

Sincerity

0 (30th)

Financial Flexibility

100% (1st)