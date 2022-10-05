It ain’t over ‘til it’s over, and it’s over today

Is 63-99 a better record than 62-100?

Is it?

Not even the MLB Draft gives a damn anymore, as they’ve installed a lottery system and said “alright, alright, just move along already” to all the franchises stuck in that end of the muck. So, as the Cincinnati Reds pour the chalk on the lines and strap on their red belts for one final time this season, no, it really doesn’t matter the outcome of today’s season finale.

They won one yesterday, which was something. It means this team won’t tie for the most losses in team history. A loss today, though mostly meaningless, would account for just the second 100+ loss season since the team reformed in 1882, an ignominious distinction that surely won’t be forgotten as easily as we’d all hope.

(Hat/tip to Former Fearless Leader Joel Luckhaupt for that tidbit.)

Fewest 100-loss seasons by a franchise

Angels 0 (founded in 1961)

Rockies 0 (founded in 1993)

Reds 1 (founded in 1882)

Giants 1 (founded in 1883)

Brewers 1 (founded in 1969) — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) October 5, 2022

Graham Ashcraft will toe the rubber for today’s series and season finale, doing so with hopes that his most recent start is fully out of his system. He’ll share the bump to begin things with Adrian Sampson, who has been alarmingly solid all season.

First pitch is set for an early 4:10 PM ET, so plan accordingly. That should leave you with plenty of time for pizza after the final out, for the record.

Reds Lineup

Cubs Lineup

