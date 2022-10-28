Phillies/Astros, World Series Game 1 - When to watch, what to watch, where to watch, why to watch, how to watch

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in the not-Astrodome this evening to begin the 2022 World Series. That’s exciting!

Four wins from one of these clubs later, and the 2022 season will officially be in the history books, something we fans of the Cincinnati Reds have been itching for since, well, the 3-22 start that made this one of the more difficult years in my lifetime to actually watch baseball.

Dusty Baker, though, has always made me crack a smile when watching baseball, and the future Hall of Fame manager will get another chance to finally add a World Series title to his resume if Houston can do the deed this time around. He’ll turn to ace Justin Verlander - himself looking for World Series redemption - as his Game 1 starter tonight.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are a club that fired Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to their season, and seem to be following a very similar path to the one taken by the Washington Nationals in their miraculous 2019 run to the World Series title. Aaron Nola will get the Game 1 nod as starter for the Phightin’s.

First pitch is set for 8:03 PM ET, and will be televised on FOX, meaning you’ll likely get barraged by a pile of obnoxious, racist attack ads aimed at politically charging you to vote like idiots. Good luck ignoring those and focusing solely on what should be a damn entertaining game (and series), and give Rob Manfred a nice middle finger for so willingly allowing those checks to be cashed.

I’m not sure I successfully told you where to watch, unfortunately. I guess you’ll just have to figure that out yourself.