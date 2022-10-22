A full slate of Saturday baseball action as Yankees host Astros, Phillies host Padres

In all likelihood, this will be the final Saturday of the year that will allow us the opportunity to watch multiple baseball games. With the Houston Astros up 2-0 on the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies holding a slight 2-1 advantage over the San Diego Padres, odds are that both series will wrap at some point this week.

Depending on how things shake out today, they may both finish very early this week.

The Yankees return home to the Bronx with their tails between their legs after the Astros hit ‘em with the bop bat in the first pair of games of the series, and will turn to ace - and former Astro - Gerrit Cole to help rescue them from the media furor that will follow them should they not find a way back in this series. Dusty Baker will turn to Cristian Javier to start for Houston, with first pitch in this American League Championship Series tussle set for 5:07 PM ET. TBS will have the coverage.

Over on the Senior Circuit, the Phillies will look to take a commanding lead in their NLCS series against the Friars. Bailey Falter will get the nod for the Phils, with the usual swingman headlining what will undoubtedly be a bullpen game as they look to seize a 3-1 series lead. The Padres, meanwhile, will look to Mike Clevinger to shut down the potent Phillies lineup and get them level again at 2-2. First pitch in this nightcap is set for 7:45 PM ET, and will be carried on FOX (so beware of the absurdly racist campaign ads that FOX continues to air repeatedly).

Enjoy the baseball, folks. Life is better with the baseball. Embrace the baseball while it’s around to be loved.