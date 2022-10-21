 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Facts about the 2022 Cincinnati Reds

A Friday List

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Duck, dodge, dip, dive, and dodge
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

[End of documentary-esque music begins]

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Max Schrock, released by the Cincinnati Reds on August 22nd, remains a free agent. His hair is still flawless.

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Of the 12 Cincinnati Reds who had at least 50 PA against LHP in 2022, Aristides Aquino had the lowest wRC+ (32). He hits right-handed.

MLB: SEP 28 Reds at Pirates Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jose Barrero, once the future face of the franchise in the minds of many, posted a wRC+ of -4 against RHP in 130 PA. That’s a negative four, for the record.

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Tyler Stephenson is the only Red under team control for 2023 who posted a wRC+ above 100 against both LHP and RHP (min. 50 PA), and we know how little we actually got to see of him in 2022.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Taylor Motter played actual baseball for the Reds in 2022. His hair, too, is still flawless.

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Twenty-one Reds logged at least 50 road PA during the 2022 season. Only two of them walked away with a wRC+ over 100 (league average) in those PA. Jake Fraley is the only player still with the Reds to have done so.

Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Mike Moustakas owned a .090 ISO, .552 OPS, and 52 wRC+ in 133 PA in GABP in 2022. That’s actually a trio of Mike Moustakas facts contained within one factoid, and all of them give me heartburn.

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On the advice of Aaron Rodgers, Mr. Redlegs microdosed ayahuasca throughout the 2022 campaign. It inspired him to learn Portuguese and at one point revealed to him that sound feels like suede when you touch it.

Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals - Game One Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

That’s Kyle Dowdy, presumably. I have no idea who the hell Kyle Dowdy is.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

149 pitchers threw at least 90 innings at the Major League level in 2022. None of them had a higher FIP than Mike Minor (6.18).

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers - August 29, 2006 Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage

Eric Milton, god love him, never had a FIP higher than 5.44 in any single season during his Reds tenure. That’s not a ‘fact about the 2022 Cincinnati Reds,’ but still feels relevant here.

MLB: SEP 18 Reds at Cardinals Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joel Kuhnel began the season standing 6’4”. In a simple twist of fate, Joel Kuhnel finished the season standing 6’4”.

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kyle Farmer.

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...