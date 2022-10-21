Facts about the 2022 Cincinnati Reds

[End of documentary-esque music begins]

Max Schrock, released by the Cincinnati Reds on August 22nd, remains a free agent. His hair is still flawless.

Of the 12 Cincinnati Reds who had at least 50 PA against LHP in 2022, Aristides Aquino had the lowest wRC+ (32). He hits right-handed.

Jose Barrero, once the future face of the franchise in the minds of many, posted a wRC+ of -4 against RHP in 130 PA. That’s a negative four, for the record.

Tyler Stephenson is the only Red under team control for 2023 who posted a wRC+ above 100 against both LHP and RHP (min. 50 PA), and we know how little we actually got to see of him in 2022.

Taylor Motter played actual baseball for the Reds in 2022. His hair, too, is still flawless.

Twenty-one Reds logged at least 50 road PA during the 2022 season. Only two of them walked away with a wRC+ over 100 (league average) in those PA. Jake Fraley is the only player still with the Reds to have done so.

Mike Moustakas owned a .090 ISO, .552 OPS, and 52 wRC+ in 133 PA in GABP in 2022. That’s actually a trio of Mike Moustakas facts contained within one factoid, and all of them give me heartburn.

On the advice of Aaron Rodgers, Mr. Redlegs microdosed ayahuasca throughout the 2022 campaign. It inspired him to learn Portuguese and at one point revealed to him that sound feels like suede when you touch it.

That’s Kyle Dowdy, presumably. I have no idea who the hell Kyle Dowdy is.

149 pitchers threw at least 90 innings at the Major League level in 2022. None of them had a higher FIP than Mike Minor (6.18).

Eric Milton, god love him, never had a FIP higher than 5.44 in any single season during his Reds tenure. That’s not a ‘fact about the 2022 Cincinnati Reds,’ but still feels relevant here.

Joel Kuhnel began the season standing 6’4”. In a simple twist of fate, Joel Kuhnel finished the season standing 6’4”.

Kyle Farmer.