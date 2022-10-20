Watch Dusty Baker suplex the New York Yankees in the ALCS!

Johnny B. Baker has his Houston Astros positioned perfectly to again play spoiler to a New York Yankees season. For that alone, I say “GO DUSTY!”

The Astros and Yankees will continue their American League Championship Series tonight, with Minute Maid Park again the site of play. Game Two is scheduled for a 7:37 PM ET start, with lefty Framber Valdez on the bump for Houston opposite Luis Severino.

Houston claimed the opening game of the ALCS on the back of a brilliant outing from the ageless Justin Verlander, an outing that put into distant memory his earlier, poor start this postseason. That’ll put Aaron Boone and the Yankees back against the wall looking for a victory in lieu of heading back to the bright lights of the Bronx down 0-2, especially if superstar (and likely AL MVP) Aaron Judge continues to sputter through the postseason.

There, that’s officially over 150 words, meaning this ALCS Game 2 preview will officially qualify to get picked up by the Googles.

Go Dusty, Go!