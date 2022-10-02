Folks, the Cincinnati Reds are at it again

The Cincinnati Reds lost their baseball game yesterday. They lost the day before, too, as well as the day before that.

They’ve lost in Chicago, they’ve lost in Pittsburgh, and they did a damn fine job of losing in Cincinnati prior to that. In all, they’ve dumped 8 of their last 9, and the threat of a team-record 102 loss season is still alive.

Remember when they did this to start the season, too? I digress.

To finish their season-set in Wrigley Field, the Reds will send Chase Anderson to the mound again on purpose, a strategy that some folks in the industry have coined ‘certainly a strategy of some sort’ according to my very limited sources. The Cubs, meanwhile, will send Marcus Stroman to the mound to start, a strategy that some folks in the industry have coined ‘a much better strategy.’

Cincinnati’s team offense has posted a miserable 71 wRC+ since the beginning of September, after all, which is the worst mark in all of baseball. Start Marcus Stroman in all fantasy formats, I suggest.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET. Turn on, tune in, and drop the relay from 2B.

Reds Lineup

Final road game of 2022.



