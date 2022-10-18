Filed under: Kyle Farmer Kyle Farmer By Wick Terrell@wickterrell Oct 18, 2022, 11:53am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kyle Farmer Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images Kyle Farmer Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images Kyle Farmer Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images Kyle Farmers Kyle Farmer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Kyle Farmer Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Farmer Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images Kyle Farmer Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Kyle Farmer Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images This has been your Tuesday dose of Kyle Farmer. More From Red Reporter Red Reposter - One team’s non-tender is another team’s treasure It’s all on the line for the Dodgers, Braves, and Mariners today Cincinnati Reds move four catchers off 40-man roster amid series of transactions The thing about payroll is... It’s Luis Castillo vs. Dusty Baker in today’s Mariners/Astros ALDS game Two stats that define just how rough things were for the 2022 Cincinnati Reds Loading comments...
Loading comments...