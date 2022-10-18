 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kyle Farmer

Kyle Farmer

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kyle Farmer

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kyle Farmer

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Kyle Farmers

Kyle Farmer

Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kyle Farmer

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Farmer

Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images

Kyle Farmer

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kyle Farmer

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

This has been your Tuesday dose of Kyle Farmer.

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...