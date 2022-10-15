It’s all on the line for the Dodgers, Braves, and Mariners today

It’s a full slate of Major League Baseball on the docket today, so kick your college football watch parties to the curb.

It’s not just any baseball, either - it’s a potentially huge elimination day, as three of the current Division Series could be decided today.

The Houston Astros hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Seattle Mariners, and Seattle will be forced to win today to extend their season. They’ll turn to rookie George Kirby for that task when they host the Astros beginning at 4:07 PM ET, with Lance McCullers looking to further lance the Mariners as Houston’s starter.

That will be the second game of the day, however, which calls the way I’ve laid out this post into question. The Philadelphia Phillies will look to wrap up their series against 2021 World Series champs Atlanta with first pitch of Game 4 set for 2:07 PM ET. Noah Syndergaard, their mid-season acquisition who pitched most recently out of their bullpen, will return to the starters role to match-up with his former NL East nemesis and veteran starter Charlie Morton, with Atlanta having to win to keep any chance of a repeat alive.

Though the New York Yankees cannot be eliminated today, you can still root for them to lose like heck when they take on the Cleveland Guardians this evening. First pitch in Game 3 of that series is set for 7:37 PM ET, with Triston McKenzie and Luis Severino slated to start for their respective clubs.

The nightcap comes with another layer of intrigue, as the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers with a chance to eliminate the beasts of the West for good. That task will fall to Joe Musgrove, who’ll look to keep the struggling LA offense at bay while Tyler Anderson attempts to reciprocate that effect to the Friar bats. First pitch in that one is set for 9:37 PM ET.

The AL games will be broadcast on TBS, with the NL contests airing on FS-1. Turn on, tune in, and drop a bowl of chili on the floor.