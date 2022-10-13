It’s Luis Castillo vs. Dusty Baker in today’s Mariners/Astros ALDS game

If you are at all the nostalgic type, you’ve reveled at watching Eugenio Suarez sock doubles and homers for the Seattle Mariners so far this postseason. You caught Raisel Iglesias on the mound for Atlanta in the NLDS, noticed Brandon Drury hitting cleanup for the San Diego Padres against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and enjoyed Nick Castellanos bonking a trio of hits for the Philadelphia Phillies the other day.

Your nostalgia is going to kick-in severely this afternoon, then, since Luis Castillo will be on the mound for the Mariners in Game 2 of the ALDS matchup against the Houston Astros, a club managed by former Cincinnati Reds skipper Dusty Baker.

It’ll be the lone game on the baseball slate today, too, as the planned nightcap between the Yankees and Cleveland has preemptively been banged due to a pending storm. So, this is your fix for the day, and one can only hope it’s as dramatic as the first game of the series between the M’s and Astros, as Yordan Alvarez ended that one with a walk-off 3-run tater to send the Houston fans into a frenzy.

First pitch is coming up at 3:37 PM ET, with coverage on TBS.

Go baseball!