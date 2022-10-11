The good baseball teams, they are playing off!

Major League Baseball has powered through the expanded Wild Card round, and their Division Series begin today, respectively.

The Philadelphia Phillies have already opened up an early lead on Atlanta and starter Max Fried, while the Cincinnati Reds Seattle Mariners will look to do the same on former Reds manager Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros later this afternoon.

Tonight, we’re gifted a pair of high-profile contests, with the national media clamoring to count Aaron Judge’s next homer as his AL-record 63rd when the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians at 7:37 PM ET. Go Guardians!

Finally, we’ll get a fine matchup on the west coast for the nightcap, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urias play host to the San Diego Padres and Mike Clevinger at 9:37 PM ET.

It’s a jam-packed day full of baseball that’s far better than anything we’ve seen around these parts in decades, and I implore you - for the overall health of the sport - to watch it, feel it, memorize it, and demand the same kind of pursuit of excellence from your own team going forward.

Go sports!