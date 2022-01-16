Cincinnati Reds sign trio of Top 50 international prospects

The international signing period opened for all Major League Baseball clubs over the weekend, and while the Cincinnati Reds have played the cheapo card repeatedly on their big league payroll since the end of the 2021 regular season, this marked a window where they once again spent like a competent franchise once again.

Many of the biggest names they signed over the weekend had long been linked to them during previous scouting windows, with Ben Badler and the fine folks at Baseball America keeping us abreast of the likelihood all along. Their signing tracker has the entirety of the Reds class so far, though it’s undeniably headlined by Ricardo Cabrera, a shortstop prospect pretty universally ranked as the #3 overall international prospect available in this particular class.

Cabrera’s signing was confirmed by MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez yesterday.

Source: #Reds agree to deal with SS Ricardo Cabrera, #3 on @MLBPipeline’s Top 50 Int’l Prospects list, No. 32 shortstop Anthuan Valencia and OF Esmith Pineda. https://t.co/LWetCicBy0 — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2022

Cabrera, 17, has emerged as a potential five-tool shortstop out of his native Venezuela, with his bat already profiling as the best aspect of his game. Existing gap power and excellent contact skills are already the labels that follow it, though it’s expected that he’ll develop some plus power as he continues to grow.

Joining Cabrera as Reds signees ranked among MLB Pipeline’s Top 50 overall prospects are fellow Venezuelan shortstop Anthuan Valencia (#32, also 17 years old) as well as outfielder Esmith Pineda (#49, 17 years old) out of Panama. And though he’s not ranked among the Top 50 overall, the Reds also managed to land RHP Lisnerkin Lantigua out of the Dominican Republic, a name that truly, in every way possible, be one to keep an eye on going forward.