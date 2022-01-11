Cincinnati Reds set coaching staffs for minor league affiliates

Despite the current lockout MLB teams have put in place on their players at the big league level, the Cincinnati Reds appear to still have eyes on the development of their future at the minor league level. Today, that materialized in the form of their coaching staffs for each of their four minor league affiliates, as the club announced on Twitter this afternoon.

Grooming the future of Cincinnati baseball... these are the Reds' 2022 minor league field staffs.#RedsMiLB pic.twitter.com/0ZrUiekddp — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 11, 2022

Pat Kelly will return at the helm of the AAA Louisville Bats, while the managers of AA Chattanooga, High-A Dayton, and Low-A Daytona will be Jose Moreno, former Chicago Cubs All Star Bryan LaHair, and the legendary Gookie Dawkins, respectively.

Beyond them, there are a handful of former big leaguers on staff who’ll be tasked with developing the talented prospects within the Reds system. Mike Jacobs, Daryle Ward, Juan Samuel, Seth Etherton, and Lenny Harris, namely.

Austin Hendrick’s gonna mash more homers thanks to these guys. So, too, will Rece Hinds. Graham Ashcraft, meanwhile, might not give up any under this tutelage.

Plan accordingly, minor league baseball fans.