Sometimes you’re the Louisville Slugger baby, sometimes you’re the ball.

The good folks over at MLB Trade Rumors dropped an interesting compilation of links this fine, fine Wednesday morning. In particular relevance during this lockout-era where MLB Owners try to squeeze MLB Players out of the bulk of the billions of dollars that flow through the industry is their compiled information on the net worth of the owners of the 30 MLB franchises.

Parsing information from both Forbes and the LA Times, they gave us this list, assembled fortunately in alphabetical order instead of by wealth for we fans of the Cincinnati Reds. And if you’re in too much of a hurry to click the link and read for yourself - or if you’re a visual learner who could glean enough information from a GIF instead - allow me to sum it up for you in a somewhat succinct manner:

Here I am scoffing at $400 million of net worth. Alas, it’s the lowest number of any primary owner in the game, though it’s a number that evokes a good deal of scrutiny in itself.

If the Reds are valued at over a billion bucks, and Bob Castellini is the primary owner, that encompasses the entirety of his net worth, which I’m not sure is correct. He made money elsewhere, so this either implies he owns a very slight plurality of a billion-dollar business, or the bulk of his non-baseball assets are in the red at the moment. Either way, the Econ major in me sees a lot more zeroes and commas listed next to the other 29 owners in the game, and that’s not exactly what I would call a competitive advantage when it comes to paying good baseball players to play good baseball.

Enjoy Arby’s.

In other fun news, MLBTR broke down the Reds 3B conundrum, specifically regarding the steep decline experienced by Eugenio Suarez in recent years and the money still owed to him. On the one hand, I’m incredibly hopeful that the September surge we saw from Geno is a sign he’s capable of rebounding into a serviceable player again. On the other, I fear that any such rebound to start the 2022 season would simply see him traded as quickly as possible to get his salary off the books. Is that jaded, or is that simply being a Reds fan for the last three decades?

Over at The Athletic, C. Trent Rosecrans has a two-part Q & A series posted, covering topics ranging to Nick Senzel’s role heading into 2022 and how Jose Barrero fits into plans. Of particular interest, too, is just how meteoric the rise of Elly De La Cruz was across the baseball world during the 2021 season, and it’s readily evident the toolsy teenager has become one of the more intriguing position prospects to watch heading into whatever the 2022 season becomes.

Paul Sporer of RotoGraphs has been running through his position by position fantasy rankings for the 2022 season, with the catcher spot the latest to have dropped. Hey! Someone thinks this Tyler Stephenson kid is gonna be pretty great!

That’s probably enough for today. There is no Major League Baseball right now, after all.