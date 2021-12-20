Cincinnati Reds Roundup - Bryan Price hired by San Diego Padres

The MLB’s decision to have owners lock out their players has put a perpetual freeze on big league transactions all month, meaning we’re entering the third week of basically nothing to discuss in terms of off-season improvements by the Cincinnati Reds.

Improvements, he he he.

That hasn’t prevented teams from making staff hires, front office hires, or additions to their farm system, however. Nor has it prevented players from opting to ink with teams overseas, and there has been a steady matriculation of former big leaguers (Reds included) to Japan and the KBO.

First up on our roundup of former Reds, former manager Bryan Price has signed on with the San Diego Padres as a senior advisor, as MLB Trade Rumors relayed. It continues a decades-long run of Price working alongside Bob Melvin, who was poached by the Padres from Oakland to be their next manager. Price’s tenure as manager of the Reds obviously went about as well as anything else around these parts the last three decades, but he has a wealth of experience working as a pitching coach, something that puts him in a position to make a moderate impact on a Padres staff that, when healthy, boasts an incredible wealth of talent.

Former Reds shortstop Freddy Galvis is heading to Japan to ply his trade for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on a 2-year deal. The deal is rumored to be guaranteeing him upwards of $6 million total, which makes the decision for him to make such a considerable multi-year move at age 32 make that much more sense.

...

...as it turns out, that’s just about it in terms of ‘recent Reds news.’

Happy Holidays, folks.