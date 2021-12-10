Cincinnati Reds of yore with cool first names - A Friday List

There is not currently Major League Baseball. It’s winter, so you know that intuitively, but in case you’ve been living under a baseball rock for a few weeks, there’s a lockout afoot that’s shut down any and all postseason MLB action for the time being, too.
No trades, no free agent signings at the big league level, no tanking teams able to give away quality players for nothing simply to save a buck. So, we’re forced to look back on the history of the Cincinnati Reds once again instead of focusing on the present, a marketing concept I think this ownership group probably has in a series of motivational posters hanging in offices all over GABP.
Anyway, this Friday we’ll take a look back at Cincinnati Reds who have donned the jersey while named Bart, Barney, Cliff, and Eugenio. Unlike our oft-used incomplete lists, this list is complete and conclusive.
Barney Martin
Barney McCosky
Barney Schreiber
Barney McFadden
Bert Sincock
Bert Sincock?
Bert Sincock!
BERT SINCOCK
Bert Haas
Bert Niehoff
Bert Humphries
Bert Daniels
Bert Inks
Cliff Cook
Cliff Heathcote
Cliff Markle
Cliff Pennington (yes, that Cliff Pennington)
Cliff Ross
Cliff Lee (no, not that Cliff Lee)
Cliff Blankenship
Eugenio Suarez
Many thanks to Baseball Reference’s Stathead search tool for the ability to compile this kind of intricately researched publication. I can only assume it’s precisely what they had in mind when they spent countless hours designing it.
