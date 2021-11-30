Reds Rumors - Baseball teams spend money

Javier Baez signed with the Tigers for $140 milion. Corey Seager is a Ranger now at the price of $325 million, and this after Marcus Semien signing up with George W Bush’s favorite team at $175 million. Nick Castellanos could well be headed to Miami. He’s from the area, right? So that’s nice for him. But that ain’t even half of it!

Baseball teams have been spending money like they are healthy financially-speaking and confident about how shit’s gonna be in the future. I have no idea what that means respective of the upcoming lockout, but I have some idea of what it means for our favorite team.

I don’t know that I have much more to say about it all. The Reds are selling off everything of value and at this point and ownership’s most identifiable character trait is their penchant for crying poor. And it seems like so many things need to change just for the conditions to be okay enough for the Reds to actually become a competitive franchise. If I had money to bet, I’d bet against them.

Let’s talk about anything else.

Like this town in California that has officially declared itself an independent constitutional republic! That’s outta sight, man!