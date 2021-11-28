Michael Lorenzen to sign with Los Angeles Angels

Southern California native Michael Lorenzen was a supplemental 1st round pick of the Cincinnati Reds back in 2013, and the Cal-State Fullerton product quickly moved through the minors to make an impact at the big league level.

Sometimes, it was in the rotation. Sometimes, it was as a late-inning reliver. Every now and then, it was with the bat, or even with the glove - while in the outfield. With big biceps and a bevy of all-around talent, it always seemed as if Lorenzen was always a bit of a conundrum for the Reds, as they always had high hopes for him but never really settled on a way to get the most out of his skillset.

Lorenzen hit free agency this winter after spending parts of 7 big league seasons with the Reds, and will now ply his trade for the Los Angeles Angels, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

Free-agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year deal worth around $7 million, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the situation. Lorenzen is going to be in the Angels’ rotation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 29, 2021

What’s interesting about him landing with the Angels is Lorenzen’s continued desire to get reps at the plate and in the outfield. As Joe Doyle of Prospects Live relayed earlier Sunday (prior to Lorenzen’s agreement with the Angels), that’s very much a priority - a concept the Angels were very, very willing to pursue with Shohei Ohtani.

RHP Michael Lorenzen not only wants a shot at being a starting pitcher in 2022, but also wants the opportunity to get regular at-bats as an outfielder. Wants to get on the Ohtani routine. The Rangers, Pirates, Cubs and Giants are all believed to have inquired. — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) November 28, 2021

I assume the Reds were never truly in on Lorenzen, because they aren’t going to be truly in on anyone making money this winter. They’re broke, they’re cheap, they’re cheap and broke, and it sucks. Still, we wish Mikey Biceps all the best in his next venture.