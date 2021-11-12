90s infomercial products and the Cincinnati Reds who’d pitch them perfectly

As the last generation proved to us, there are few things more successful in this life than TV advertisements that end with 800 numbers and need your credit card. Of course, a product is only as good as the person pitching it, but I’d be willing to wager the Cincinnati Reds are chock full of perfect pitchmen.
Today’s Friday List features the greatest 90s informercial products and which Reds would pitch them best. Sadly, the original Salad Shooter just missed the cut.
Freedom Rock - Jonathan India
The Flo - Joey Votto
Potty Putter - Tyler Stephenson
Speckled Smud...and Floam! - Jesse Winker
Exerlopers - Jose Barrero
Bark Off - Sonny Gray
Rejuvenique Face Mask - Luis Castillo
Snuggie - Eugenio Suarez
Tiddy Bear - Aristides Aquino
Pushover Plunge - Bob Castellini
