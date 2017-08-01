The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Jesse Winker got called back up to the bigs earlier today in the wake of Monday’s deadline-day trade of Tony Cingrani opening up an active roster spot. Despite the fact that he didn’t arrive in Pittsburgh until after batting practice on Tuesday, Winker made quite the impact in his start, clubbing his first career big league homer, walking, and making a splendid catch against the RF wall while on defense.

Factor in that manager Bryan Price indicated earlier on Tuesday that Winker would receive regular PAs in this particular call-up - and that regular RF Scott Schebler would be on the DL with a shoulder issue for the time being - and tonight might just be the first real chance for us to see Winker get everyday clock at the big league level. If so, so far, so good.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Billy Hamilton, who tripled, homered (for the second time this season off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon), scored twice, and drove in 3; Homer Bailey, who allowed just 1 ER on 4 H in his 6 IP, striking out 3 against 2 walks; Adam Duvall, who had 2 hits (including a double); Scooter Gennett, who had 2 hits (including a double); Jose Peraza, who had 2 hits (including a double); Joey Votto, who had 2 hits (not including a double); and Eugenio Suarez, who donked a solo homer and walked.

Key Plays

The Reds wasted little time putting a run on the board, as they took a quick lead in the Top of the 1st. Hamilton began the game with a triple off Jameson Taillon, and after Winker walked to put two on and nobody out for Votto , Votto’s grounder got Billy home on a fielder’s choice out at 2B. Reds led, 1-0.

Homer Bailey still hasn't quite figured out how to not give up runs again, so that early 1-0 lead evaporated in a hurry. Starling Marte took a heater off his left elbow (which was out over the plate, but whatever), and then stole 2B to begin the Bottom of the 1st. Marte was then safe at 3B on an infield single by Andrew McCutchen that was nearly a spectacular play by Jose Peraza at SS, but that left runners at the corners for Josh Bell - who parked an RBI single into RF to score Marte. Fortunately, a running catch into the RF wall by Winker ended the inning, but the game was tied, 1-1.

Cincinnati got that run back in the Top of the 2nd, however, as Peraza began the inning with a double off the glove of a diving McCutchen in CF, and he scored a batter later on Tucker Barnhart's single up the middle. Then came the add-on, as Barnhart was safe at 2B on Bailey's sac-bunt attempt as Taillon's throw came in late, and that left a pair of runners on for Hamilton to drive in with his 3-run chuckcannon over the wall in RF. Reds led, 5-1.

Another run got tacked onto the good-guys’ ledger in the Top of the 3rd, as Duvall cracked his 30th double of the season and later scored on a sac-fly after the Pittsburgh defense botched a rundown involving Scooter Gennett that allowed him to move up to 3B. Reds led, 6-1.

Winker’s first career big fly put Cincinnati up 7-1 in the Top of the 4th, a solo shot well into the right-center seats. The Reds weren’t done in that half-inning, though, as singles from Votto and Duvall followed, with Gennett’s double bringing home Joey and chasing Taillon from the game. Reds led, 8-1.

Suarez took Jhan Marinez deep for a solo shot in the Top of the 9th, and that wrapped the scoring at 9-1, with the Reds finally on the smiling side of the scoreboard.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes