Reds rally but come up short, lose to Rockies 5-3

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Scooter Gennett, I guess. Scooter went 2-for-4 and drove in a run, and justified Bryan Price’s decision to start him in a corner outfield spot and bat him cleanup. The rest of the offense was pretty dormant, and Scooter’s been having a good run of games, so he gets the nod from me tonight for extending his 5-game hitting streak.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Joey Votto, who had two hits, including a triple (!), and Ariel Hernandez, who continues to make me question why he hasn’t been on the big league roster all season at this point.

Key Plays

Both starters got settled in, but the Rockies struck first in the second inning, as their starting pitcher Jon Gray hit a home run deep to CF with a runner on 2nd to give Colorado a 2-0 lead.

The Reds got a run back in the top of the 4th, as Scooter Gennett poked a base hit past baseball fielding wall Nolan Arenado to score Joey Votto from 3rd. 2-1, Rox.

The home run ball came back to bite Feldman again in the bottom of the inning, as Chris Valaika’s brother Pat hit a 2-run dong to extend the Rockies’ lead to 4-1.

The Reds mounted a nice rally in the 6th, as Votto and Gennett both reached to start the inning. Eugenio Suarez singled to score a run, and the Reds ended up chasing Gray from the game. Adam Duvall hit a dribbler to Arenado that looked to be the end of the inning, but Arenado bobbled it and another run scored to cut the lead to 4-3.

After the Reds threatened in the 7th and 8th, the Rockies added an insurance run off of Tony Cingrani in the bottom of the 8th. 5-3.

The Reds mounted another rally in the 9th, bringing the leading run to the plate, but Greg Holland shut things down. 5-3 is your final.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes