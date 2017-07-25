Reds turn nifty triple play, still lose to Yankees 4-2

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

I dunno. Scott Schebler?

Schebler busted up Jordan Montgomery’s would-be no-hitter in the 6th inning with a double, and later scored on Arismendy Alcantara’s productive grounder. On a night when the Cincinnati Reds scored just two runs and had just three hits, that’s just about as good as anything, I suppose.

Hopefully, it’s the start of Schebler getting back on the same kind of power binge that saw him crush 20+ dingers in the early part of the season. Otherwise, well...crap.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Jose Peraza, who took his first non-intentional walk since Oliver Cromwell was named Lord Protector of England in 1653; Adam Duvall, who singled and walked; Luis Castillo, who allowed 3 ER in his 5 IP, and despite iffy peripherals (2 Ks, 2 BBs) looked electric yet again; and Drew Storen, who fanned a pair in his lone inning of relief.

Key Plays

The Yankees scored their first run on a bases loaded triple play. Yup. Just your average, run of the mill 6-6-3-3-5-6 triple play, with Matt Holliday scoring in the Bottom of the 2nd while Didi Gregorius , Chase Headley , and Todd Frazier all made outs on the bases. It came off the bat of Frazier, the new Yankee, in his first home PA since being traded to New York, which just adds to the what-the-effedness. It appears it was just the seventh run-scoring triple play in MLB history, at that. Reds trailed, 1-0, but it was totally worth watching.

Dellin Betances took over for the Yankees in the Top of the 8th, and his wildness was quite beneficial for the Reds. He walked both Devin Mesoraco and Peraza (!!!!) before pinch hitter Zack Cozart grounded into a force play that left him on 1B and Mes on 3B. Hamilton then followed with a double off the wall in RF to bring in Mesoraco and push Cozart to 3B, and the Reds trailed just 3-2.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes