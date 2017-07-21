Reds’ offense sputters again, loses to Miami 3-1

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game

Homer Bailey gets it for me. After a lengthy rain delay, Homer came out a little skittish, giving up hits to the first two batters, eventually having them both score, but settled in nicely to go 6 innings and only allowing those two runs. The Reds’ offense didn’t have it tonight, but Homer kept the Reds in the game. Hard to ask for much more than that.

Honorable Mentions are due to: Eugenio Suarez, with two hits. Drew Storen, who had an impressive 8th inning, upping his trade value ever so slightly. Blake Wood, whose impressive defensive play kept the Reds within two runs in the 9th.

Key Plays

After a 1 hour and 47 minute rain delay, the Marlins got right to business in the first. After the Dee Gordon singled and Giancarlo Stanton doubled, Christian Yelich drove in the game’s first run grounding out to 2nd. Stanton then scored on a wild pitch (that would have struck out Marcell Ozuna) to make it 2-0. Eugenio Suarez got a nice unassisted double play off a Realmuto liner, but the damage was already done. Marlins up 2-0.

After Scott Schebler was hit by a pitch, Tucker Barnhart singled to put runners on the corners. After Homer sacrificed the runner over, Billy Hamilton hit a deep sac fly to RF to get the runner in and to get the Reds on the board. 2-1 Marlins.

Homer Bailey was solid through 6, and Wandy Peralta took over in the 7th. After getting in some early trouble, Scooter Gennett threw away a ball that could have got the Reds out of the inning. That’d come back to haunt the Reds, as Christian Yelich singled to drive in another run to give the Marlins a 3-1 lead.

The Reds threatened in the 7th, but the Marlins bullpen was able to shut things down. They did the same thing in the 8th and 9th to secure the win for Miami.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes