Everybody loves Ray, but Romano left a Mad Man; Reds lose, 11-2

The non-waiver trade deadline is just under two weeks away. There was a time that it looked like the Reds could be buyers.

That time has passed.

Scott Feldman, a piece the Reds probably would’ve liked to have shopped, considering they signed him for basically nothing and will lose him for nothing at the end of this season, went on the disabled list today.

Zack Cozart’s been on the DL this season, too. It didn’t stop him from starting for the National League in the All Star Game, and it hasn’t stopped him from putting up a career year.

He did it again tonight. He put the Reds up early with his 10th dong of the year and all he did to follow it up was hit twice more, a double and a single that left him a triple short of the cycle. The Reds recorded 5 hits on the night. Zack Cozart recorded 3 of them.

He’s good, folks.

Honorable mention to Paul Goldschmidt, because he did a Votto tonight, walking 4 times and hitting once. You can’t not appreciate that if you’re a Reds fan. Also, our old friend JJ Hoover, who pitched back in Cincinnati for (as far as I can tell) the first time since being cut loose. He had 2 scoreless innings tonight. Eugenio Suarez had a double and an RBI on his birthday, while Joey Votto walked. Blake Wood didn’t allow a run, unlike the rest of his Reds pitching brethren so, that’s something.

Key Plays

In the bottom of the 1st, Zack Cozart swatted his 10th round tripper of the season, just inside the foul pole in left. Reds strike first, 1-0.

Chris Owings doubled to begin the 2nd. A Brandon Drury ground out moved him to third, while a Daniel Descalso sac fly brought him in as Owings beat the throw by Adam Duvall . That was all they’d get, though. 1 all.

doubled to begin the 2nd. A ground out moved him to third, while a sac fly brought him in as Owings beat the throw by . That was all they’d get, though. 1 all. Robbie Ray walked to begin the 3rd, and after a flyout by AJ Pollock, David Peralta singled to center to put two on. Paul Goldschmidt doubled, of course, to score Ray. But Romano got a double play thereafter to end the threat. Arizona takes the lead, 2-1.

walked to begin the 3rd, and after a flyout by AJ Pollock, singled to center to put two on. Paul Goldschmidt doubled, of course, to score Ray. But Romano got a double play thereafter to end the threat. Arizona takes the lead, 2-1. In the bottom of the 4th, Cozart followed up his dinger with a double, and then Joey Votto Joey Votto’d, which means he walked, of course. Duvall lined out, but Eugenio Suarez hit a birthday double to score Cozart. Scott Schebler struck out before a rare Jose Peraza walk (it was intentional). Stuart Turner put good wood on the ball, but flied out to the track to leave the bases loaded. Reds tie it up at 2.

walk (it was intentional). put good wood on the ball, but flied out to the track to leave the bases loaded. Reds tie it up at 2. Things then fell apart for Sloppy Sal. Pollock doubled at the start of the 5th. Then Peralta doubled, too, scoring Pollock. Goldschmidt Votto’d, which means he walked, of course. Then Jake Lamb smacked a grounder right by a diving Votto up the first base line resulting in two ribbies and a triple. Tony Cingrani replaced Romano. Owings flyed out before Brandon Drury doubled to score Lamb from third. Drury got caught stealing on a passed ball from Cingrani, but Descalso doubled before Chris Hermann dingered. Ray struck out but, this one got way away from the Reds. ‘Zona, 8-2.

replaced Romano. Owings flyed out before Brandon Drury doubled to score Lamb from third. Drury got caught stealing on a passed ball from Cingrani, but Descalso doubled before Chris Hermann dingered. Ray struck out but, this one got way away from the Reds. ‘Zona, 8-2. Lisalverto Bonilla got two outs without any damage in the top of the 7th. But, you wouldn’t be reading this if it didn’t stay that way. Descalso walked. Hermann walked. And then pinch hitter Rey Fuentes pinched donged a dinger. D-backs, 11-2.

got two outs without any damage in the top of the 7th. But, you wouldn’t be reading this if it didn’t stay that way. Descalso walked. Hermann walked. And then pinch hitter pinched donged a dinger. D-backs, 11-2. That was that. The Reds lose again. 11-2. (I typed 111-2 first, and that’s what it felt like. That’s what all these games have felt like since the All Star break).

